West Palm Beach women’s tackle football team heads to championship again

The West Palm Beach Coyotes are West Palm Beach's women's tackle football team.

We first introduced you to them last year as they headed for the championships.

Jalesa Haynes is a running back for the team.

"This year the chemistry is there even with the rookies and a few of the veterans from last year it has been amazing. It's like being on the field with family," she said.

The family bond has carried them through an undefeated season again.

This Saturday they will play their championship game.

Shay Harries is a linebacker. "First of all just being able to play in front of our family, them being able to see what we have been working on," she said.

Jalesa is excited about the game. "Excitement, nervousness, but you know I've got faith in my team and I know we are going to come out on top," Haynes said.

The youngest woman on the team is 20 years old and the oldest is 48.

Playing tackle football is teaching them how to work as a team.

Shay said the players come from all walks of life, "We have moms, we have entrepreneurs, we have some who have been through some things in their lives, and this program right now has helped change a lot of people."

They lead busy lives.

Jalesa has a family.

"I do have a full time job - I do security. I do have two children, a son and also a daughter,” Haynes said.

And the team wants to inspire others.

"I think by us women being able to play and young women to be able to see us play it gives them the courage to say I can anything I want to do whatever I put my mind to doing," said Shay.

Paul Gonsalves is their coach.

"I'm extremely proud. They've exceeded my expectations. I've told them in the past coming out to a women's tackle team I was a little hesitant, I didn't know what to expect. But I saw their energy, I saw their drive and their passion for the sport, you just immediately get absorbed into it, so it's been fun," he said.

West Palm Beach Coyotes will play their championship game on Saturday, May 21 at Harold Grimes Stadium, located at 520 Sunrise Court in Lake Worth Beach.

