Woman leads deputies on chase, throws rubber snake at them, authorities say

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
A woman led Martin County deputies on a chase Wednesday, caused a rollover wreck, then threw a rubber snake at a law enforcement officer, authorities said.

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, the woman, whose name has not been released, sped away from a traffic stop Wednesday morning and intentionally hit a deputy on a motorcycle.

The woman then led deputies on a chase that ended on Warfield Boulevard when she struck a sheriff's office patrol car, as well as a truck with three people inside, causing the vehicle to roll over.

A Martin County deputy cruiser following a crash on Warfield Boulevard on May 18, 2022.
An overturned vehicle following a crash on Warfield Boulevard in Martin County on May 18, 2022.
When a deputy approached the woman, she threw a rubber snake at him, according to the sheriff's office.

A picture of a snake thrown at a Martin County deputy on May 18, 2022.
The woman was eventually taken into custody.

Exclusive video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed several Martin County Sheriff's Office cruisers pinning the woman's pickup truck in.

Watch Chopper 5 video in the player below:

Chopper 5 video of Martin County crash

Four people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injures. The deputies who were hit by the woman were not hurt.

