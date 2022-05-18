Woman leads deputies on chase, throws rubber snake at them, authorities say
A woman led Martin County deputies on a chase Wednesday, caused a rollover wreck, then threw a rubber snake at a law enforcement officer, authorities said.
According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, the woman, whose name has not been released, sped away from a traffic stop Wednesday morning and intentionally hit a deputy on a motorcycle.
The woman then led deputies on a chase that ended on Warfield Boulevard when she struck a sheriff's office patrol car, as well as a truck with three people inside, causing the vehicle to roll over.
When a deputy approached the woman, she threw a rubber snake at him, according to the sheriff's office.
The woman was eventually taken into custody.
Exclusive video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed several Martin County Sheriff's Office cruisers pinning the woman's pickup truck in.
Four people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injures. The deputies who were hit by the woman were not hurt.
