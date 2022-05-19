Delray Beach Police Chief Javaro Sims soon to retire

Delray Beach Police Chief Javaro Sims is set to retire this summer after more than three decades in law enforcement.

"I decided I wanted to pursue a career in law enforcement but not necessarily for that old slogan "I wanted to protect and serve," said the chief.

That was inspired by his parents' involvement in the Boynton Beach community.

"I saw the work that my parents did over an extended period of time, and I wanted to see what I can do to make a difference in the community as well," he said.

Chief Sims started his career as a patrol officer before joining a specialized unit. It's there the chief said he created the "Hot Spot Card" giving residents the ability to anonymously report criminal activity.

"And now that same hot spot card is on our website to this very day, I can tell you that from 1995 that card would be as useful today as it was then," he said.

Even as technology evolved, the chief said an officer's mindset is key.

"You can't have the mindset that for an entire career everybody is bad, and I want to put everybody in jail. You don't last," he said.

Most of his tenure as chief occurred while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Sims is one of seven black police chiefs in South Florida, according to the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.

" If it can be done once it can be done again," he said.

As for what's next, the chief said he's eyeing a run for sheriff.

"I'm not running against whomever. I'm running for the people," he added.

