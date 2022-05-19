Advertisement

Freight train derails in Jensen Beach, blocks road

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Officials in Martin County said a Florida East Coast Railway cargo train derailed Thursday afternoon in Jensen Beach.

The train is reportedly carrying limestone, but most of the five derailed cars are empty, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said Jensen Beach Boulevard at the roundabout near Pineapple Avenue is closed and will be for some time.

There are no injuries and no hazardous materials concerns at this time.

