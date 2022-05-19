Man wanted in Ace Hardware theft, aggravated battery in Greenacres

Deputies are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who, they say, stole $800 worth of merchandise from a hardware store.

The theft happened on May 18 at the Ace Hardware in the 6700 block of Forest Hill Blvd.

Does this man look familiar? #Wanted



This suspect entered an Ace Hardware store in Greenacres and took $800 worth of tools then walked out with the unpaid tools. The manager followed him out of the store to try to get his license plate # when the suspect ran him over. pic.twitter.com/zmBOaqqvcd — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 19, 2022

Deputies said the manager followed the thief out of the store in attempt to get his license plate number, when the crook struck the manager with his vehicle as he was fleeing the scene with the stolen merchandise.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery or who can identify this man is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2022