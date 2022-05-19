Advertisement

Officials searching for missing boater from Indian River County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Officials are searching for a boater after his vessel was found in Melbourne on Wednesday evening.

According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, Dale Hossfield left his residence in Vero Beach around 10:30 a.m. to pick up his boat from dry storage in a Fort Pierce marina and has not been seen or heard from since.

Officials initiated a search and located Hossfield's boat in Melbourne later in the evening with the motor still running.

Several agencies are assisting with the search, including the U.S. Coast Guard, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

No more information was immediately available.

