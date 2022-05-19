Okeechobee girl, 18, arrested for transmission of child porn, bestiality
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
An 18-year-old girl has been charged with the transmission of child pornography and bestiality, according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said Kaitlynn Barnes was arrested Wednesday in the 4800 block of Highway 441, southeast Okeechobee.
Officials said the investigation spanned several months.
No more information was immediately available.
Scripps Only Content 2022