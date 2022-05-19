Parkland families still fighting to stop mass shootings

In a week with another mass shooting, families of the Parkland massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are again seeing a scene they don’t want to see.

“Here we are as far as I’m concerned 1,556 days since Parkland,” said Linda Beigel Schulman, who lost her son, Scott, a teacher in 2018.

Beigel Schulman now runs the Scott J. Beigel Memorial Fund from her home in New York.

She said while many are asking why the state’s red flag law failed to stop the Buffalo gunman from buying a weapon, red flag laws, including the one in Florida passed after Parkland do work.

“I think we have to remember how important that red flag law is and how many times that it did save lives,” she said. “Gun safety is what we want, not gun control, we don’t want to take guns away from responsible gun owners.”

In South Florida, Max Schachter runs Safe Schools for Alex in honor of his son who was killed in Parkland.

“I was in DC for 2 days of exhaustive meetings, met with Republicans and Democrats,” Schachter says of his visit with members of Congress this week.

Schachter is hoping to get two bills passed. One to codify the Federal School safety Clearinghouse at the Department of Homeland Security and reauthorizing the National Threat Assessment Center to help identify individuals who may pose a threat to the public.

“It’s just so upsetting, it’s so infuriating that this keeps happening,” Schachter said. “We know there are proven strategies out there that can prevent mass shootings that have been used by US Secret Service for years and years to protect the President and members of Congress.”

