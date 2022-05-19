Taylor Swift gets honorary doctorate from New York University
Taylor Swift has Grammys galore and now she has a new title — “doctor.”
The superstar received an honorary doctorate of fine arts from New York University Wednesday, blowing kisses as the crowd roared when she walked toward the stage at a packed Yankee Stadium.
Sporting her signature red lipstick and newly awarded honorary robe, Swift joked to the thousands of graduates packed at Yankee Stadium Wednesday morning that she was 90% sure she was there because of her song “22.”
Swift told graduates they shouldn't be afraid of mistakes and should absolutely try, calling effortlessness “a myth.”
