Taylor Swift gets honorary doctorate from New York University

Taylor Swift speaks during a graduation ceremony for New York University at Yankee Stadium in...
Taylor Swift speaks during a graduation ceremony for New York University at Yankee Stadium in New York, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Taylor Swift has Grammys galore and now she has a new title — “doctor.”

The superstar received an honorary doctorate of fine arts from New York University Wednesday, blowing kisses as the crowd roared when she walked toward the stage at a packed Yankee Stadium.

Sporting her signature red lipstick and newly awarded honorary robe, Swift joked to the thousands of graduates packed at Yankee Stadium Wednesday morning that she was 90% sure she was there because of her song “22.”

Swift told graduates they shouldn't be afraid of mistakes and should absolutely try, calling effortlessness “a myth.”

