Advertisement

Vero Beach woman arrested on grand theft auto charges

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Vero Beach woman was arrested Monday on grand theft auto charges after deputies say she stole two vehicles.

Indian River County Sheriff's Office deputies were investigating after a black Chrysler 300 stolen out of Volusia County was found stuck in sugar sand. During the investigation, deputies learned that a second vehicle nearby had been stolen.

The investigation led to the arrest of 39-year-old Shawna Leh Afouis.

Afouis told authorities she had fled from Volusia County in the black Chrysler and when the car got stuck in the sand on 41st Street in Vero Beach, she took a Nissan Titan that had the keys inside.

After an alert was issued for the stolen Nissan, deputies were able to locate the vehicle near the IHOP/Motel 6 on State Road 60.

Officials said Afouis was taken into custody without incident and returned the Nissan to its owner. The Chrysler was taken back to the sheriff's office for processing.

Afouis faces a local charge of grand theft auto and is in the county jail on a bail set at $5,000.

Officials said charges from Volusia County are possible.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Broncos safety condemns racist photo taken in Martin Co.
New lawsuit filed against Florida's insurance commissioner
1 person injured in shooting at Briar Bay Clubhouse in West Palm Beach
School District confirms legitimacy of 'concerning' photo
Officials searching for missing boater from Vero Beach

Latest News

Boca Raton takes action to reinspect older condos
Parkland families still fighting to stop mass shootings
Freight train derails in Jensen Beach, blocks road
Man wanted in Ace Hardware theft, aggravated battery in Greenacres