West Palm woman wins $1M playing lottery scratch-off game

Florida Lottery officials announced Wednesday that a West Palm Beach woman won $1 million playing a scratch-off game.

Kiera Duncan, 31, of West Palm Beach won the big payoff playing the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Duncan told gaming officials that her big win still hasn't quite sunk in.

Kiera Duncan of #WestPalmBeach stopped at 7-Eleven and went home a millionaire after playing the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game! Keep that pep in your step, Kiera! 👏 👏 👏 https://t.co/1xSHNFkQn6 pic.twitter.com/tUmMMqLBQn — Florida Lottery (@floridalottery) May 18, 2022

"I got up and went to work the next day, but I definitely had an extra pep in my step!" Duncan said.

She purchased her winning ticket from 7-Eleven located at 1001 North Military Trail in Haverhill.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

It costs $50 to play the 500X THE CASH game.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50. However, the odds of winning $1 million are 1-in-267,739.

