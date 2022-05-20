Advertisement

2 Florida cities vying for 2026 World Cup

Hard Rock Stadium, Camping World Stadium among 17 US host site candidates
Jose Sotolongo, Director of Sports and Entertainment for the Greater Miami and Convention and...
Jose Sotolongo, Director of Sports and Entertainment for the Greater Miami and Convention and Visitors Bureau, left, Victor Montagliani, FIFA vice president and CONCACAF president, center, and Colin Smith, FIFA chief tournaments & events officer, right, pose for a photograph at Hard Rock Stadium, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. FIFA representatives are visiting FIFA World Cup 2026 candidate host cities. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP)
By Peter Burke
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Two Florida cities remain in the running for the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA said Friday that it intends to announce next month which of the 22 candidates will serve as host sites for the first 48-team World Cup in 2026.

A news conference will be held June 16 in New York.

Seventeen U.S. venues in 16 regions remain in the bidding for the World Cup, including Camping World Stadium in Orlando and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The 2026 World Cup will be the first with three co-hosts.

Southern California has two sites being considered – SoFi Stadium in Inglewood and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, home of the 1994 World Cup final.

Three locations in Canada and Mexico are also under consideration.

Other U.S. host site candidates include AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas; Mercedes-Benz Superdome in Atlanta; MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey; Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri; Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California; and Lumen Field in Seattle.

