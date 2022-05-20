Advertisement

Boynton Beach police have new interim chief for second time since April

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Boynton Beach has another interim police chief.

Interim City Manager James Stables appointed Assistant Chief Joe DeGiulio to lead the Boynton Beach Police Department.

The city announced the move Friday morning after the resignation of interim Chief Vanessa Snow.

Snow, who had served as deputy chief, took over on an interim basis after last month's resignation of Michael Gregory. Her tenure as interim chief lasted less than a month.

WATCH: Boynton Beach police chief resigns

Boynton Beach police chief announces resignation

"I look forward to working closely with interim Chief DeGiulio, who will serve as a key member of the city's executive team and assure the community a seamless transition of leadership in the police department," Stables said.

DeGiulio has been with the Boynton Beach Police Department since 2001.

Gregory left his post April 22 after nearly four years on the job, saying he wanted to focus on other areas of his life.

His department was met with much scrutiny after the death of Stanley Davis III, a 13-year-old boy who crashed his dirt bike during an attempted traffic stop in December.

Then city commissioners voted last month to consider merging the police department with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Days before Gregory's departure, City Manager Lori LaVerriere was fired.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

1 person injured in shooting at Briar Bay Clubhouse in West Palm Beach
Broncos safety condemns racist photo taken in Martin Co.
Officials searching for missing boater from Vero Beach
New lawsuit filed against Florida's insurance commissioner
Florida’s governor vows to sign immigration bill to strengthen sanctuary city ban

Latest News

WFLX anchor Tania Rogers emcees Urban League's equal opportunity awards breakfast.
Tania Rogers emcees Urban League's equal opportunity awards breakfast
A Palm Beach County doctor shared his story Thursday after saving the life of a pilot who...
Doctor who saved pilot’s life shares ‘remarkable’ survival story
DeSantis to hold news conference in West Palm Beach
High school focused on rural workforce development coming to Indiantown