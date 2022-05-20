Boynton Beach police searching for missing elderly man with Alzheimer's

Boynton Beach police are searching for a missing and endangered elderly man who has Alzheimer's and is an insulin-dependent diabetic.

Police said Emmanuel Philips, 71, was last seen at approximately 3 p.m. in the area of the 100 block of NE 16th Avenue.

Philips is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall with brown eyes and short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who has information about Phillips' whereabouts is asked to call the Boynton Beach Police Department immediately at 561-742-6035.

