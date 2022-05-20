Advertisement

Boynton Beach police searching for missing elderly man with Alzheimer's

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Boynton Beach police are searching for a missing and endangered elderly man who has Alzheimer's and is an insulin-dependent diabetic.

Police said Emmanuel Philips, 71, was last seen at approximately 3 p.m. in the area of the 100 block of NE 16th Avenue.

Philips is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall with brown eyes and short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who has information about Phillips' whereabouts is asked to call the Boynton Beach Police Department immediately at 561-742-6035.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Broncos safety condemns racist photo taken in Martin Co.
New lawsuit filed against Florida's insurance commissioner
1 person injured in shooting at Briar Bay Clubhouse in West Palm Beach
Officials searching for missing boater from Vero Beach
School District confirms legitimacy of 'concerning' photo

Latest News

Boca Raton takes action to reinspect older condos
Vero Beach woman arrested on grand theft auto charges
Parkland families still fighting to stop mass shootings
Freight train derails in Jensen Beach, blocks road