Celtics roll past Heat 127-102, tie Eastern Conference finals

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) dribbles the ball as Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14)...
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) dribbles the ball as Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) defends during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals playoff series, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jayson Tatum scored 27 points, Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown each scored 24 and the Boston Celtics dominated the first half to roll past the Miami Heat 127-102 on Thursday night and tie the Eastern Conference finals at a game apiece.

Smart was a rebound shy of a triple-double, after adding 12 assists and nine rebounds.

Boston used a 17-0 run in the first quarter to take control.

Jimmy Butler had 29 points in 32 minutes for Miami.

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra argues a call with referee Bill Kennedy during the first...
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra argues a call with referee Bill Kennedy during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals playoff series against the Boston Celtics, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Miami. In between them is Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo.

The Heat fell to 7-1 at home in these playoffs.

The Celtics made 20 shots from 3-point range to Miami's 10.

Game 3 is Saturday in Boston.

