Dreyfoos seniors to graduate, one week after police-involved shooting on campus

Seniors at Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach will graduate Friday, marking an end to their high school career, exactly one week after a chaotic and deadly police-involved shooting on campus.

Friday's emotional ceremony is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. with the traditional pomp and circumstance march, along with speeches from Superintendent Mike Burke, Principal Blake Bennett, and top graduating seniors.

The West Palm Beach Police Department said former Dreyfoos student Roman Phelps, 33, drove a van through a locked entrance on campus on May 13, then violently attacked an officer in the school's auditorium, forcing that officer to shoot and kill Phelps.

A van crashed on the campus of Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach on May 13, 2022.

Friends said Phelps was a former theater student at Dreyfoos School of the Arts but suffered from mental illness and wasn't given the help he needed.

Students returned to Dreyfoos on Monday to an increased law enforcement presence and extra mental health counselors on hand.

Flowers at the auditorium at Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach on May 16, 2022.

Dreyfoos parents have shown their support for the West Palm Beach Police Department over the last week by sharing heartfelt messages and delivering pizza and dessert to officers.

"We appreciate your support and will always be there to protect our schools and children," the police department posted on Facebook Thursday.

Friday's graduation ceremony will take place at the Expo Center at the South Florida Fairgrounds near West Palm Beach.

