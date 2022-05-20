Family demands justice after Army veteran is shot and killed

A decorated soldier killed inside his home on the Treasure Coast. It's been two weeks since the shooting and not a lot of information has been released.

Jorge Fuentes fought for his country. He was drafted into the Army, served during the Vietnam War, and received a Purple Heart.

But at 78 years-old, his children said he was murdered in cold blood.

"I miss him. I miss him. I wish I could hug him," said Jorge's son, John Fuentes. "If you talk to any of dad's neighbors, they said that he was a kind old man who always liked to go out for his daily walks."

Jorge's children are sticking together as they struggle to make sense of why their father was killed.

"We can't afford for this to just be a matter that gets swept under the rug. Our father's name needs to be out there. He did not deserve this," said Mary Fuentes, Jorge's daughter.

Police said Jorge was shot multiple times inside his home on Wyoming Avenue in Fort Pierce on May 6.

"Coming in and actually seeing the crime scene personally, that was something else," said James Fuentes, Jorge's son.

Fort Pierce police have not announced any arrests or released any new information.

Now Jorge's children are pleading for anyone any witnesses to come forward as they vow to keep his memory alive and fight for justice.

"To the individual[s] involved in this senseless murder, you can run but you can't hide. You will be apprehended. You will be because we cannot leave this alone. We will make sure our father gets justice," John Fuentes said.

WPTV contacted the Fort Pierce Police Department multiple times Friday for any new information and asked what led to the deadly shooting, but has not heard back.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Det. Dania Francois at 772-979-1471 or dfrancois@fppd.org. You can also call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

