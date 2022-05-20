Man arrested in strong-arm robberies at Port St. Lucie spas

A man who, police say, stole money and an employee's purse from two different day spas in Port St Lucie is behind bars.

Port St. Lucie Police arrested Tamarcus Jaquan Knighton, 18, in connection with two strong arm robberies that occurred in May at the Natural Spa & Massage and the Peacock Day Spa.

Authorities say on May 9 at around 1:52 p.m., Knighton entered the Natural Spa & Massage at 10513 SW Meeting St. to inquire about services. He later returned to the business and entered the breakroom, while employees were busy assisting customers, and stole between $700 and $1,000 from an employee’s purse. When confronted by an employee, Knighton pushed his way through and exited the business.

WATCH PORT ST. LUCIE DAY SPA ROBBERY ON MAY 9:

Port St. Lucie day spa strong-arm robbery

Police said Knighton committed a similar crime on May 13 at around 11:45 a.m. at the Peacock Day Spa at 270 NW St. Lucie West Blvd. After inquiring about services, Knighton returned to receive a massage. During the massage, he asked to use the bathroom, and that's when he entered the employee breakroom and stole an employee’s purse.

On Thursday, detectives interviewed Knighton, and he confessed to both robberies.

Knighton is charged with two counts of strong-arm robbery, in addition to two counts of illegal use of two-way device.

