Nonprofit wins bid to buy vacant West Palm Beach building

A nonprofit in West Palm Beach has its sights set on revamping a 30,000 square-foot building that sits vacant downtown.

And this week, the city gave them the green light to buy it and move forward with plans to help small businesses thrive.

It's been a long time coming, but plans are now in place to breathe new life into a 99-year-old vacant building in downtown West Palm Beach.

The nonprofit, called 1909, is reimagining the rundown building and exploring the expansive space located at 314 Clematis St.

The property is owned by the city and has been vacant for years, catching the attention of 1909, a local co-working space and hub for innovation.

This week, the nonprofit won the bid to buy the property.

They edged out three other proposals after delivering an extensive presentation to city commissioners.

“We're so grateful to the commission that gave us the opportunity to present our proposal and present our big vision," Shana Ostrovitz, 1909 executive director, said.

The nonprofit has outgrown its current space, which is just one block away.

So, they set their sights on the building at 314 Clematis St.

The 30,000 square-foot space is a location where small businesses can thrive.

"So many of our small businesses are kicked out, not just downtown," Danielle Casey, 1909 co-founder, said. "Normally, they'd be able to move into industrial areas, warehouse districts, and unfortunately, those places are eaten up by the bigger developers coming into town."

The city bought the property two-and-a-half years ago for $7.5 million.

The nonprofit's bid included a $10 million cash offer, plus $300,000 for improvements to the alleyway behind the building.

"I've been in the city since I was 17 years old, 20 years now, and I've seen this building for a long time, so it's really exciting for me to be able to help provide a space to land for anyone that might have an idea that might want to bring this idea to life, whether it's tech or retail incubation," Nicholas Mohnacky, 1909 chairman of the board, said

It is an affordable option for small businesses committed to the future of the downtown district.

"We're just thrilled to know the city supports small businesses and entrepreneurs alongside with us," Ostrovitz said,

Once the deal is finalized with the city, 1909 will be able to move forward with construction plans. It’s expected to be completed in about two years.

