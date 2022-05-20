Advertisement

Palm Beach County woman places second in national mustang competition

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
A Palm Beach County woman is back home and celebrating after placing second at the annual Extreme Mustang Makeover, a national competition that raises awareness and encourages the adoption of wild American mustangs.

The Bureau of Land Management is currently holding more than 41,000 mustangs in captivity.

The national competition consisted of 54 competitors who each received a wild mustang to train over a period of 100 days.

"You get a wild mustang in and you have about 100 days to see how far you can get them and you go in a competition," said Charlie James, who helped train a mustang named Aragons Onyx.

Maryanna Poe won second place in the national horse competition, which ended last month in Ocala.

"They got the top three and they didn’t say me as third. And then they said, oh, there’s a difference between first place and second place by five points. I’m like, oh my God, there’s no way. And we got second place and I broke down in tears," Poe said.

At the end of the competition, all the horses went up for auction.

Poe bid on Aragons Onyx because she wanted to keep him and she won him back after almost being out-bid.

"I kept my bidding number, hoping people would see I want to keep him and not bid against me," Poe said.

Poe said she wanted to show people who think mustangs are dangerous that with the right time and right training, "you can have one of the best horses out here."

