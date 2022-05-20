Advertisement

Ross Colton scores late, Lightning beat Panthers 2-1

Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe (23) is shoved down by Tampa Bay Lightning left wing...
Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe (23) is shoved down by Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) as Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) looks for the puck during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
May. 19, 2022
Ross Colton scored with just under four seconds remaining, giving the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning a 2-1 victory Thursday night in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The stunning finish puts the Lightning up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series that heads to Tampa for Game 3 on Sunday.

The game appeared headed for overtime before Colton scored from right in front of goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky off a backhand pass from Nikita Kucherov, who chased down a loose puck behind the Florida net.

