Erratic driver arrested after struggle with deputies

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
A 35-year-old man faces multiple charges after authorities in Palm Beach County said he was driving erratically and failed to comply with their demands, forcing them to use Stop Sticks to halt his vehicle.

The incident began just before noon Friday when a sheriff's office community service aid noticed a driver in a gray Nissan Altima, with a Maryland tag, acting erratic.

The driver, identified as Jerome Dawkins, was blocking southbound traffic with his vehicle and would not let traffic around him at the intersection of Haverhill Road and Loring Drive near West Palm Beach, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities attempted to make contact with the vehicle, but the driver ignored commands and drove into a PBSO-marked vehicle, sheriff's office spokesman Teri Barbera said.

Deputies said they gave Dawkins verbal commands to exit the vehicle, however, he ignored them and drove away. They later used Stop Sticks to stop the vehicle.

Sheriff's deputies approached the vehicle in an attempt to remove Dawkins from the vehicle, but they said the driver initiated an altercation.

They then utilized a less-lethal 40 mm projectile to subdue the suspect, but they said it did not have an effect on him. After a brief struggle, the suspect was taken into custody.

Several deputies, as well as the suspect, were treated by medical personnel for minor injuries.

Dawkins was arrested for fleeing and eluding, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer/nurse and resisting arrest with violence.

He was transported to the Palm Beach County Jail.

