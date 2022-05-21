Coronavirus is surging in Florida with cases at the highest level since mid-February, the positivity rate the greatest since early February and nearly thee times above the target 5%, hospitalizations the most since mid-March and deaths' increase among the lowest since the start of the pandemic but higher than two weeks ago.

The Florida State Health Department published its fifth bi-weekly data Friday after switching to weekly reports from daily ones on June 4. The bi-weekly reports generally include data only for the past week though the state's new cases and positivity rates show both weeks.

Deaths: 74,330, which is an increase of 270 for week weeks (135 weekly), compared with 230 two weeks ago and 292 four weeks ago, 511 six weeks ago, 1,167 eighth weeks ago. When the state was on weekly reports, it was 288 on Jan. 7, 162 Dec. 31 and 122 Dec. 24. Early in the pandemic the lowest weekly deaths figure was 144 on March 27. Using Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, cases rose 1077 in one week seven days after 125. The daily record was 435 occurring on Aug. 27.

The number of deaths among those under 16 rose by 1 to 44 swith 56,003 among those 65 and older, a rise of 198 (70.4% of total increase).

Florida, which passed the 70,000 milestone Feb. 28, is third behind California at 90,382 and Texas at 86,758. California reported the most deaths in the past week at 262 followed by Ne York 176, Kansas 111. Florida is 19th in deaths per million at 3,469 with Mississippi No. 1 at 41,88, Arizona second at 4,157.

Cases: 6,058,248, which includes 60,204 new ones in the past week, 39,374 one week ago, 32,956 two weeks ago, 26,533 three weeks ago, 20,786 four weeks ago, 15,605 five weeks ago, 11,305 seven weeks ago, 8,040 eight weeks ago, which is the lowest since the weekly reports began. The last time the weekly figure was this high: 102,953 the week ending Feb. 11. Infections also rose 100,630 for two weeks (50,315) two weeks after 60,204. Nine weeks ago the weekly gain of 10,211 was lowest since a two-week stretch last year, 8,892 Nov. 26 and 9,891Nov. 19 before the omicron surge. New cases and increases are different because of revisions.

The seven-day rolling daily average is 8,600, the most since 10,043 Feb. 13. The figure 1,127 is March 22 is the lowest since 1,106 June 8, 2020. The record: 65,277 Jan. 11 (456,946 in a week.

On Friday, 8,501cases were posted with 6,460 Thursday, the most since 8,896 Feb. 12. One week ago is was 3,660 and May 10 the 13,395 was most since 15,427 Sept. 12. The daily record: 76,609 Jan. 8.

Florida, which passed 6 million cases on Monday, ranks third in the past week behind California with 77,897 and New York 71,961 with Illinois 43,912.Florida is 11th in cases per million with 283,723 with Rhode Island No. 1 at 265,392. Overall Florida is third behind California with 8,797,724 and Texas with 6,805,820. New York is fourth with 5,329,191, reporting 10,458 Friday.

Positivity rate: 13.4%, the most since 14.3% Feb. 11 with 11.4% a week ago, 9.0% two weeks ago, 7.4% three weeks ago, 6.1% four weeks ago, 4.9% five weeks ago, 3.8% six weeks ago and 1.9 % nine weeks ago, the least since the state went to weekly reports. The record was 31.2% Jan. 7. The target rate is 5%

Palm Beach County is at 17.0% (two weeks ago 9.2%), St. Lucie 10.3% (6.6% two weeks ago), Martin 12.4% (7.4% two weeks ago), Indian River 14.1% (7.4% two weeks ago), Okeechobee 6.4% (1.0% two weeks ago, Broward 14.3% (9.7% two weeks ago, Miami-Dade 13.4% (9.1% two weeks ago). Counties under the target 5% are Dixie (3.9%), Gilchrist (4.6%), Gulf (4.8%), Holmes (4.5%), Jackson (3.2%), Suwanee (4.1%), Union (3.8%).

In the week of May 17-30, 2020, before testing ramped up, it was 0.62% one day for an weekly average of 2.82%.

Hospitalizations: 1,941 (3.31% capacity), which is the most since 2,033 (3.56%) on March 8 compared with 1,560 week ago (2.68%) and ,303 (2.21%) two weeks ago. On April 11 there 892 April 11, the lowest since record-keeping began July 2020, according to Department of Health and Human Services the high. The record was 17,295 (2.35%) on Aug. 29 during the delta variant surge. Florida is third behind New York and California. In the U.S., beds occupied with coronavirus: 24,978 (3.3% with 21,674 (2.87%) one week ago and 19,090 (2.52%) two weeks ago. The record 160,113 (21.3%) Jan. 20.

Vaccinations: More than nine out of 10 adults have received at least one dose of a vaccine (91.1%), two weeks after week after 90.8% with 77.2% fully vaccinated and 43.1% a booster. Among children 5-11, 23% have been vaccinated with at least one dose. In the U.S., the one-shot rate is 89.1% of adults, two doses 76.4%. For boosters, 50% of adults and 69.3% 65 and older have received a dose with those only 50 and older eligible.

Every state has vaccinated at least 70% of adult population. The CDC is now capping the percentages at 95

Tests: 317,042 in the past week (45,292 daily) daily) compared with 49,711 daily most recently May 13 and record 278713 Jan. 3.

WPTV updates its coronavirus statistics page daily.

