Heat hold off Celtics in Boston, win 109-103

Bam Adebayo scored 31 points with 10 rebounds to lead Miami to a 109-103 victory in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday night.

The Heat blew a 25-point, first-half lead and lost Jimmy Butler to a knee injury but held on to win.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler intercepts a pass intended for Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Boston.

Jaylen Brown scored 40 for Boston.

Al Horford scored 20 points with 14 rebounds, and Marcus Smart scored 16.

Jayson Tatum had 10 points on 3-for-14 shooting. He also had six turnovers and Brown committed seven of Boston's playoff-high 24 turnovers.

Game 4 is Monday night in Boston.

