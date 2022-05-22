Heat hold off Celtics in Boston, win 109-103
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Bam Adebayo scored 31 points with 10 rebounds to lead Miami to a 109-103 victory in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday night.
The Heat blew a 25-point, first-half lead and lost Jimmy Butler to a knee injury but held on to win.
Jaylen Brown scored 40 for Boston.
Al Horford scored 20 points with 14 rebounds, and Marcus Smart scored 16.
Jayson Tatum had 10 points on 3-for-14 shooting. He also had six turnovers and Brown committed seven of Boston's playoff-high 24 turnovers.
Game 4 is Monday night in Boston.
Scripps Only Content 2022