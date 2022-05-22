Advertisement

Lightning beat Panthers 5-1, take 3-0 lead in playoff series

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (81) watches his shot get past Florida Panthers...
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (81) watches his shot get past Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky for a goal during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Looking on is Panthers' Claude Giroux (28). (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Florida Panthers are on the brink of getting swept out of the second round of the playoffs by the back-to-back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

And the Presidents' Trophy winners don't have any time to regroup with Game 4 set for Monday night.

An arena conflict in Tampa caused by a concert forced a rare postseason back to back.

The Panthers are trying to frame it as a benefit of not dwelling on their predicament.

But coming back from down 3-0 in a best-of-seven series has only happened four times in NHL history.

Out West, the Colorado Avalanche lead the St. Louis Blues 2-1 going into Game 4.

