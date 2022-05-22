Lightning beat Panthers 5-1, take 3-0 lead in playoff series
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Florida Panthers are on the brink of getting swept out of the second round of the playoffs by the back-to-back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning.
And the Presidents' Trophy winners don't have any time to regroup with Game 4 set for Monday night.
An arena conflict in Tampa caused by a concert forced a rare postseason back to back.
The Panthers are trying to frame it as a benefit of not dwelling on their predicament.
But coming back from down 3-0 in a best-of-seven series has only happened four times in NHL history.
Out West, the Colorado Avalanche lead the St. Louis Blues 2-1 going into Game 4.
