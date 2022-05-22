Advertisement

PBSO looking for missing, possibly endangered man

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing and possibly endangered man.

Earl Small, 74, suffers from Alzheimer's and seizures.

He walked away from his relatives' home around midnight last night in the 6100 block of Sherwood Glen Way in West Palm Beach.

He was last wearing a blue t-shirt and black shorts.

Small is 5' 10" tall and weighs approximately 113 lbs.

If you come into contact with Earl Small, please call PBSO Dipatch at 561-688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Are inflated housing costs new normal for South Florida?
Protests to be held across Florida in opposition to new laws
Flooding causes all kinds of problems for drivers in Boca Raton
Jose Sotolongo, Director of Sports and Entertainment for the Greater Miami and Convention and...
2 Florida cities vying for 2026 World Cup
Erratic driver arrested after struggle with deputies

Latest News

Boston Celtics' Grant Williams, left, lands on Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo (13) while trying to...
Heat hold off Celtics in Boston, win 109-103
Family, friends gather to remember Dreyfoos School alum killed by police
Tiger Woods waves after his third round on the 18th hole at the PGA Championship golf...
Tiger Woods withdraws from PGA Championship
Compass hosts LGBTQ+ Equality Prom