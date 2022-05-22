PBSO looking for missing, possibly endangered man

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing and possibly endangered man.

Earl Small, 74, suffers from Alzheimer's and seizures.

He walked away from his relatives' home around midnight last night in the 6100 block of Sherwood Glen Way in West Palm Beach.

He was last wearing a blue t-shirt and black shorts.

Small is 5' 10" tall and weighs approximately 113 lbs.

If you come into contact with Earl Small, please call PBSO Dipatch at 561-688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

