Jury selection in school shooter's trial upended by T-shirt

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Jury selection in the penalty trial of the Parkland school shooter hit a new stumbling block when a potential juror wore a T-shirt potentially prejudicial to his case.

The woman wore a burgundy and silver T-shirt on Monday saying "Teachers Strong" and two hashtags — #neveragain and #msdstrong” — referring to Cruz's 2018 murder of 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Parkland school shooting

Those are the school's colors and such T-shirts were ubiquitous in South Florida long after the shooting.

Judge Elizabeth Scherer speaks during jury selection in the penalty phase of the trial of...
Judge Elizabeth Scherer speaks during jury selection in the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, May 23, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings.

Judge Elizabeth Scherer dismissed not only the woman, but nine other potential jurors who were in her group.

Cruz pleaded guilty to the murders last year.

The jury will decide whether he gets a sentence of death or life in prison.

Testimony is scheduled to start June 27.

