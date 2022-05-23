Man killed after fight between 2 women erupts in gunfire

A fight involving two women early Sunday morning resulted in one man dead and two others injured when someone in the crowd opened fire, according to West Palm Beach police.

Police spokesman Mike Jachles said the incident occurred just after 12:30 a.m. at Lincoln Park, located at 5100 N. Haverhill Rd.

Witness told police that the two women — one from Boynton Beach and the other from West Palm Beach — arranged to meet at the park to fight.

Jachles said a crowd of spectators showed up to witness the fight, which erupted in gunfire when someone in the crowd started shooting — striking the three victims.

A 19-year-old man from West Palm Beach died at the scene, according to police.

Two other men, both 18 years old, were also shot.

One of the men, who is from Riviera Beach, was shot in the chest. He was driven to the hospital in a car.

The other victim — who lives in an unincorporated area of Palm Beach County — was shot in the thigh and was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center by West Palm Beach Fire Department paramedics.

Both men were treated and later released from the hospital.

Jachles said detectives are looking for additional witnesses to the shooting — or anyone with information — to contact Detective Darrin MacCarthy at 561-822-1666.

Anonymous tips can be reported online by visiting the Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County website or calling 800-458-TIPS (8477).

Tips to Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest can result in a cash reward of up to $3,000 for the tipster.

