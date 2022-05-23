Advertisement

Murder suspect arrested after 'intense pursuit' on I-95

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A murder suspect from Palm Beach County was captured in Martin County Monday morning following an "intense pursuit" on Interstate 95, authorities said.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office posted video on Facebook around 11:30 a.m. that showed more than a dozen law enforcement officers surrounding a white vehicle that had crashed and flipped over on the side of the highway.

In the video, a man without a shirt, later identified as Jamarquis Williams, slowed climbed out of the vehicle through the shattered rear windshield and was taken into custody.

The sheriff's office identified Williams as a "murder suspect out of Palm Beach County."

He is wanted for first-degree murder with a firearm for a homicide that occurred a homicide that occurred on Feb. 23, officials said.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force were all involved in Monday's takedown.

The incident forced some lanes of I-95 to be shut down Monday morning, but all north and southbound lanes have since reopened.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Recycling services suspended indefinitely in Port St. Lucie
Former St. Lucie County deputy sentenced to 7 years behind bars
Hurricane season 2022 comes with backup list of storm names
Palm Beach County moves into 'high' COVID-19 community category

Latest News

Two Vero Beach women struck, killed by taxi in San Francisco
Belle Glade man sells fresh produce daily at lower price
Man killed after fight between 2 women erupts in gunfire
Should South Florida residents be concerned about monkeypox?
Teen's family wants Boynton officer charged with murder