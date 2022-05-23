Murder suspect arrested after 'intense pursuit' on I-95

A murder suspect from Palm Beach County was captured in Martin County Monday morning following an "intense pursuit" on Interstate 95, authorities said.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office posted video on Facebook around 11:30 a.m. that showed more than a dozen law enforcement officers surrounding a white vehicle that had crashed and flipped over on the side of the highway.

In the video, a man without a shirt slowed climbed out of the vehicle through the shattered rear windshield and was taken into custody.

The sheriff's office hasn't released the man's name, but did identify him as a "murder suspect out of Palm Beach County."

The Martin County Sheriff's Office, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force were all involved in Monday's takedown.

The incident forced some lanes of I-95 to be shut down Monday morning, but all north and southbound lanes have since reopened.

