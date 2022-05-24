FPL reminds customers how to save energy, money this summer

Summer is almost here and the temperatures are about to climb, which is why Florida Power and Light is reminding customers there are some simple ways to save energy and money this summer.

"Everybody is feeling the pinch, whether you go to the grocery store or you go to the gas station. Everything is just more expensive," Kira Rodriguez, spokeswoman for FPL, said. "Finding any way that you can save a dollar is a good thing."

That's why FPL is reminding customers that there are some easy ways to save some extra dollars this summer.

Kira Rodriguez says taking just a few steps can translate to saving money each month.

"We want to encourage them to keep the air at about 78 degrees when they're going to be home and then turn it up to 82 degrees if they're going to be gone for more than four hours," Dave King, an energy solutions specialist for FPL, said.

King gave WPTV several energy-saving tips. One of those tips was checking around your doors, making sure extra hot air is not seeping in.

"We do recommend that people check their weather stripping and if they can either see light, that usually indicates that heat is coming in from outside," King said.

He also suggests pulling down the shades over your windows when you're not home and turning off your ceiling fans when you're not in the room.

Dave King details what steps residents can take to save money on their electric bills.

"If you turn a fan off when you're not in the room, you can save about $8 per month," he said.

FPL also suggests changing out regular light bulbs for LED bulbs.

"Change out your regular bulbs, if that's what you have in your lights, to LED bulbs," King said. "You'll save typically 75% of the cost. It's a little bit cooler and they last for a long, long time."

On top of that, FPL suggests using their online energy management tool to track how much energy you're using in specific areas of your home each month and how much it's affecting your bank account.

"Typically if you take all of our tips, you can save upwards of $31 a month, which that adds up over a year," Rodriguez said.

