Memorial Day Events in South Florida

On Monday, May 30, there are Memorial Day events with moments to remember those that have fallen for our freedoms.

Boca Raton

The City of Boca Raton is hosting two free Memorial Day events.

Ceremony - 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

The event honors the sacrifice made for our freedoms. There will be drills, music, and a reserved section for Gold Star Families. 451 SW 4th Ave.

Concert - 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

A free concert under the stars with the band Krescendo at Mizner Park Amphitheater.

Indiantown

IVA is hosting a Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at 9 a.m. at 16701 SW Morgan st.

Jensen Beach

Memorial Day BBQ at the Jensen Beach VFW with live music in the Tiki Hut by South Bound from noon - 4 p.m.

Jupiter

The town is having a ceremony at 9:30 a.m. at the veterans memorial between the Community Center and the Police Department.

Lake Park

Is having a ceremony at 11 a.m. at Kelsey Park.

Lantanna

17th Annual Memorial Day "A Day to Remember" event will be at 11:50 a.m. at Palm Beach Memorial Park. This year the group plans to honor service dogs.

Stuart

Join Reverence Motorcycle Association at this year's Stuart Memorial Day Parade 2022 remembering our Fallen Heroes who give us our Freedoms. The event starts at 10 a.m.

Palm Beach Gardens

The City of Palm Beach Gardens honors and remembers the servicemen and women who never left the battlefield with a Wreath Ceremony. Flags will be presented by the Palm Beach Gardens Police and Fire-Rescue Honor Guard. The event is at City Hall at 9 a.m.

Vero Beach

Will have a Memorial Day Color Guard ceremony at 9 a.m.

Wellington

The Village of Wellington and American Legion Post 390 will honor all veterans with a parade and ceremony on Monday, May 30. The parade starts at 8:15 a.m. and the ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m.

