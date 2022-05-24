Murder suspect captured in Martin County makes court appearance

Court records show Jamarquis Williams, 19, a murder suspect who authorities said led them on a high-speed chase Monday along Interstate 95, is accused of a fatal drive-by shooting in Palm Beach County earlier this year.

Williams made his first court appearance Tuesday while in custody at the Martin County jail.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Williams is responsible for a fatal shooting on Feb. 23 along Suwanee Drive near West Palm Beach.

Fred Price, who lives in the area, said the shots woke him up out of his sleep.

"Two cars drove up, one behind each other, and they didn't get out of their cars," Price said. "They just pulled their guns out and shot towards the house and unloaded about 20 rounds. One of them hit the guy in the head."

The victim was then taken to a hospital by family members and later died.

Williams will be transferred to the main Palm Beach County jail.

In addition to Williams, police also arrested the driver of the car, Marquavious Davis, on a charge of fleeing and eluding law enforcement.

