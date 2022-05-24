Organization provides mental health training to resort staff

It's Mental Health Awareness Month and WPTV continues to raise awareness about services and resources available, this time in the workplace.

Hundreds of team members at the Breakers Palm Beach are working together to make the time special for visitors.

“It's not just about making a living when you work at the Breakers, it's about making a life," said Pat Ciavola, director of team member development.

Part of enriching that life, is having team members go through mental health training.

"Housekeeping, stewarding, golfing, the individual that checks you in at the front desk, the servers in the restaurant--every position," Ciavola said.

Since 2018, the Alpert Jewish Family Service has been training team members at the resort on how to recognize mental health issues.

So far, 400 managers and more than 300 non-managerial staff at the breakers have finished the training. It's training that is available to other organizations in the area.

"It's really important to have the conversation out in the open, in the workplace, where we spend so much of our time,” said Ciavola. “It's important to lower the stigma around mental health challenges."

The training courses give team members tips on how to start a conversation.

"So, we are here eight hours every month, training team members on how to recognize signs and symptoms in the community, in their workplace, in their families,” said Cindy Wides. “We are not trying to diagnose."

Wides is the director of mental health first aid and outreach at Alpert Jewish Family. Following training, the organization provides resources.

"If we can get everybody healthy and aware and get the folks the help that they might need, their production level is raised,” said Wides. “It's a safer place to work."

“And your life inside work is only part of it,” said Ciavola. “Your life outside of work is another big part of it. So, we want people to feel fulfilled and happy."

