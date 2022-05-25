Broward County sheriff frustrated after another school shooting

Broward County's sheriff expressed his frustrations Wednesday and urged Congressional lawmakers to take action after 19 children and two teachers were gunned down inside a Texas elementary school.

"There's a continued pattern of discussion, conflict among party lines, but yet no resolution," Sheriff Gregory Tony said. "This is something that needs to be done at a much greater level than the local municipals."

Tony said the deadly shooting rampage at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas is a tragic reminder of the Feb. 14, 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, where 14 students and three staff members were killed.

"Every single time one of these school shootings or active shooter events occur anywhere in the United States, it jogs up the memories of our own tragedy and creates a level of fear and uncertainty in our community," Tony said.

The sheriff added he wants to put pressure on elected officials to take substantial action to protect children from gun violence.

"I am so sad. I'm also angry that once again our country is reeling from the violent and senseless tragedy that has taken place in a school," said Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright.

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright speaks at a news conference on May 25, 2022.

Tony said the Broward Sheriff's Office has provided additional law enforcement resources to all Broward County public schools on Wednesday, and is working closely with the FBI and Department of Homeland Security to monitor for any local threats.

"We are still ahead of this thing," Tony said. "We're still focusing on investigating thoroughly and having the safeguards in place to make sure we can mitigate that type of threat here."

Since the sheriff's office launched its Threat Management Unit two years ago, Tony said the agency has conducted more than 1,600 threat investigations, which have resulted in roughly 200 arrests.

"These are positive things that we're able to get ahead and cut down some of these threats that are coming in," Tony said.

Scripps Only Content 2022