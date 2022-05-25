Coast Guard suspends search for missing Vero Beach boater

Officials announced Wednesday that the search for a 68-year-old boater who has been missing since last week has been suspended.

It was reported that Dale Allan Hossfield from Vero Beach left the Fort Pierce Inlet on May 18 at about 2 p.m.

His 29-foot boat washed ashore on Melbourne Beach that evening with the engines still running but no one was aboard.

The Coast Guard said they searched approximately 4,264 square miles — roughly the size of Connecticut — and searched for a total of 132 hours.

"We have made the difficult decision to suspend the search for Dale Hossfield," Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Delgado, Coast Guard Sector Miami search and rescue coordinator, said. "We extend our deepest condolences to Dale's family and friends during this difficult time."

Personnel with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commissioner and Brevard County Sheriff's Office also assisted in the search.

