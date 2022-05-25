Advertisement

Mail theft on the rise in St. Lucie County, deputies say

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of mail theft after an increase in complaints.

The warning was announced Wednesday after the department received numerous complaints of mail-related check fraud over the past several week.

The crime has has left victims vulnerable to identity theft, bank or credit card fraud, loss of property and more, according to deputies.

“Mail theft is a violation of federal law and anyone caught committing this crime will be arrested and prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” said Sheriff Ken Mascara. “In the event that you become a victim, contact your local authorities or call 9-1-1.”

Deputies say there are several proactive steps you can take to protect yourself:

  • Check your mailbox daily.
  • Choose paperless billing.
  • Never send cash through the mail. Use a money-wiring service or banking app instead.
  • Use a secure mail center for sensitive outgoing mail.
  • Put a hold on all mail and newspaper deliveries when traveling out of town.
  • Sign up for Informed Delivery at www.usps.com  
  • Regularly review your bank and credit card statements for unauthorized charges and report discrepancies immediately.

Anyone with information about this uptick in mail theft is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (772) 462-3230.

