Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office seeks to locate runaway teen

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office is looking to locate a runaway juvenile.

Reyes Rivas, 16, has been missing since April 19, 2022.

He is described as Hispanic, standing 5' 4" tall, weighing approximately 135 lbs. and has tattoos on his face, neck, and hands.

The Sheriff's Office says Rivas may possibly be on the Brighton Indian Reservation.

If you have information on his whereabouts, please contact Detective Jack Boon at 863-763-5731.

