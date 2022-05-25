Texas school shooting prompts look at local school safety

The deadly mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, is prompting a close look at schools near home to make sure school and law enforcement leaders are doing all they can to keep students safe.

For the few remaining days of the school year, Martin County parents and students will see more law enforcement officers around campus to help worried parents feel better about sending their children off to school

“Parents are extremely frightened and they should be. As a grandfather I’m afraid for my own grandchildren," said Sheriff William Snyder.

Upon learning about the deadly school shooting, Snyder said his agency took action.

"First thing we've done is reach out to all of our School Resource Officers, be extremely careful, be mindful. We know it's coming to the end of the school year and we don't want to let our guard down. We want to be as vigilant today as school ends as we were day one," Snyder said.

In Florida, it was the Parkland school shooting that prompted major safety changes in schools around the state, such as requiring school resource officers on every campus.

“I’m glad that we’re in the schools. I’m glad it’s law enforcement and I’m glad we’re in the elementary schools," Snyder said.

Schools are also required to have alert systems, single entry into the schools, and they have fences, cameras, and regular emergency drills.

Frank Frangella is the Martin County School District's Director of Security.

“I'm in constant contact with our partners in law enforcement," Frangella said.

That includes daily talks.

“I’ve been with them on the phone all day since this tragedy started and just going over making sure hey are we doing everything we possibly can," Frangella said.

The Palm Beach County School District also provided a statement saying that it "maintains at least one, full-time, law enforcement officer on all campuses all day, every day. We also have a behavioral health professional, a school counselor, and other support on all campuses all day, every day. We are committed to providing emotional support to any students who may need that help."

Local law enforcement leaders will also follow the investigation in Texas for lessons learned that can be applied at home.

