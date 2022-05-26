2 suspects arrested in elderly bail money phone scam

Two suspects were arrested in Port St. Lucie for scamming an 88-year-old victim from Des Moines, Iowa.

According to authorities, the victim was contacted and informed that a relative was in jail and was prompted to mail $8000 to the suspects for alleged bail money.

Des Moines County Sheriff's Office conducted an investigation and discovered the package was mailed to a residence in Port St. Lucie.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department was alerted and officers were able to arrive at the residence and watch the suspects, Jordan Dor, 25, of West Palm Beach and Jenny Richard, 26, of Royal Palm Beach pull into the driveway, retrieve the package and drive away.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and were able to recover the package containing the $8000 in cash the victim had sent to the suspects.

Dor and Richard were arrested and taken to the St. Lucie County Jail.

Officials remind the community to follow these tips to prevent becoming a victim of a bail money phone scam.

Don't send or wire money to anyone you have not met before.

Contact a trusted family member who can confirm whether the caller's story is legitimate.

Ask the caller questions that would be difficult for them to answer.

Contact Law Enforcement to investigate further.

