Boca Raton Bowl returns to Tuesday before Christmas in 2022

Appalachian State wide receiver Jalen Virgil, left, runs for a touchdown during the first half...
Appalachian State wide receiver Jalen Virgil, left, runs for a touchdown during the first half of the Boca Bowl NCAA college football game against Western Kentucky, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Boca Raton Bowl is returning to a Tuesday night in 2022.

Palm Beach County's only college football bowl game will be played Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m., the Boca Raton Bowl announced Thursday. It will be nationally televised on ESPN.

Last year's game was played on the Saturday after Christmas for just the second time in the game's eight-year history. It was also played on a Saturday in 2019.

"We are excited to be back on our traditional date, the Tuesday before Christmas," executive director Doug Mosley said in a statement. "We look forward to, once again, welcoming top teams, student-athletes and fans to enjoy all that our beautiful city of Boca Raton and Palm Beach County has to offer."

The game has been played at FAU Stadium on the campus of Florida Atlantic University since 2014.

Western Kentucky defeated Appalachian State 59-38 in the 2021 Boca Raton Bowl.

