Boynton Beach woman arrested in connection with laundromat robbery

A Boynton Beach woman was arrested Thursday afternoon by the U.S. Marshals Service Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force on a warrant for her involvement in a robbery that occurred at a laundromat in April.

Officials said on April 29, Christina Dorsett, 39, and another woman, identified as Autumn Doxsee, 25, got into an argument with an employee of the business located in the 1300 block of South Federal Highway.

The women physically attacked that person, snatched a cell phone from the victim’s hand and ran away, police said.

Officials said Doxsee was arrested on May 5 and charged with robbery by sudden snatching, simple battery and depravation of 911.

Dorsett was taken to the Palm Beach County Jail and also faces the same charges.

