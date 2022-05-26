Advertisement

Deadly crash snarls traffic on US 27 in Broward County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two people are dead and two others injured following a crash involving an 18-wheeler truck and a Toyota Corolla Thursday afternoon in Broward County.

The crash shut down all northbound lanes of US 27 at Mile Marker 35, just one mile north of I-75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said two passengers in the Toyota Corolla were confirmed dead at the scene and two others were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver in the truck was not injured in the crash, officials said.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes, such as Snake Road or State Road 80, for Western Palm Beach County.

Traffic Homicide Investigators are at the scene completing their duties.

