Advertisement

Martin County deputies search for man with knife

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A pair of Martin County public schools were put on lockdown Thursday while deputies search for a man who they said is armed with a knife.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said Derek Justin Prevett, 39, of Stuart, was involved in a domestic dispute with his mother and threatened her with a knife.

Prevett was last seen in a wooded area near the 1400 block of Federal Highway near Stuart.

Because of the search, Felix Williams Elementary School near Stuart and Jensen Beach High School were put on lockdown.

The sheriff's office said no students and staff members were in danger at either school, and the schools dismissed as normal.

"There is heavy police presence in the area and added deputies at the schools," the sheriff's office posted on Facebook. "We have deputies in place and assure you that your children's safety is our top priority."

Attention parents of students who attend Felix Williams Elementary School and Jensen Beach High School, dismissal time...

Posted by Martin County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, May 26, 2022

If you've seen Prevett or know where he is, call 911 right away.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Coast Guard suspends search for missing Vero Beach boater
Mail theft on the rise in St. Lucie County, deputies say
Broward County sheriff frustrated after another school shooting
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Veteran gifted new Port St. Lucie home

Latest News

Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde,...
Officials working on timeline of mass shooting
Palm Beach County high school seniors honored as U.S. Presidential Scholars
Queen of Comedy recording sixth special in Boca Raton
Could Loggerhead Center be without turtles all summer?