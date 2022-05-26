Martin County deputies search for man with knife

A pair of Martin County public schools were put on lockdown Thursday while deputies search for a man who they said is armed with a knife.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said Derek Justin Prevett, 39, of Stuart, was involved in a domestic dispute with his mother and threatened her with a knife.

Prevett was last seen in a wooded area near the 1400 block of Federal Highway near Stuart.

Because of the search, Felix Williams Elementary School near Stuart and Jensen Beach High School were put on lockdown.

The sheriff's office said no students and staff members were in danger at either school, and the schools dismissed as normal.

"There is heavy police presence in the area and added deputies at the schools," the sheriff's office posted on Facebook. "We have deputies in place and assure you that your children's safety is our top priority."

If you've seen Prevett or know where he is, call 911 right away.

