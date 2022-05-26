Advertisement

Officials working on timeline of mass shooting

Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde,...
Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
It took over an hour for officers to reach the gunman responsible for killing 19 students and two teachers at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school on Tuesday, officials said.

Social media videos circulated the internet on Thursday showing parents begging officers to let them in the school so they could attempt to stop the shooter.

Texas Dept. of Public Safety Regional Director Victor Escalon gave a timeline of events on Thursday, some of which ran counter to previous law enforcement reports:

11:28 a.m.: The gunman crashed his car in front of the school. After exiting the car, he fired on two bystanders who were near a funeral home across from the school.

11:30 a.m.: Police received their first 911 call. Following the 911 call, the gunman reportedly shot at the school.

11:40 a.m.: The gunman entered the school through what was believed to be an unlocked door.

11:44 a.m.: Police enter the school and fired at the suspect. Two officers were reportedly wounded in the exchange, forcing law enforcement to retreat. The gunman barricaded himself in a classroom, firing at students.

Roughly 12:40 p.m.: Border Patrol tactical agents, joined by local law enforcement, entered the classroom and fatally shot the gunman.

In the hour while police apparently waited for backup, Escalon said officers assisted in getting students and teachers out of the school.

Escalon would not say whether procedures were correctly followed.

While previous reports stated that a school resource officer confronted the gunman as he entered the school, Escalon said no such officer was on hand until after the suspect entered.

The two officers who were wounded in the school reportedly have non-life-threatening injuries.

University Health Hospital in San Antonio said on Thursday it is still caring for four patients.

A 66-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl are still in serious condition.

Another 10-year-old girl and a 9-year-old girl are in good condition.

Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio reported Wednesday it was treating two adult patients in serious condition.

