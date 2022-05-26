Advertisement

Parents seek emotional guidance after Texas mass shooting

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
The nation grieves following the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The impact is felt nationwide, including here in South Florida.

"We're starting to see an uptick in calls that are coming on the 211 lines," Patrice Schroeder with 211 said.

Schroeder works for 211. The helpline is a national initiative that makes it easier for people to find a variety of resources. Help that includes crisis intervention and support.

Schroeder said people are still dealing with the aftermath of the shooting in Buffalo and their seeking guidance for their kids and themselves.

"We've had individuals themselves who were triggered by these events and something they had experienced previously and were reaching out to speak to us," she said. "We even had a physician that was overwhelmed with what was happening."

Dr. Christopher Rienas, a psychiatrist with JFK Medical Center, said children are naturally curious and are aware something is wrong.

"The first thing is to let them talk about it," he said. "While you're talking to them about the event, about the tragedy, ask them what they're feeling. Let them know it's OK to feel what they're feeling."

He said parents should be open about their own emotions.

"At the same time, I think it's important you show, as the adult, your emotions, as well that you show how you're feeling, and be careful you don't show any violent or aggressive behavior," he said.

Rienas said patience is key and, if necessary, get help. He said there's no shame in doing so.

