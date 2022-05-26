Advertisement

Pilot who suffered medical emergency during flight describes 'God's plan'

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A pilot who became incapacitated mid-flight spoke publicly Thursday for the first time since a passenger onboard landed the small plane at Palm Beach International Airport earlier this month.

Ken Allen, who's been a pilot since 1988 and flight instructor since 2016, said God was with him on May 10 when Allen was at the controls of a single-engine Cessna 208 traveling from the Bahamas to Fort Pierce.

Allen said the aircraft was about 60 miles offshore just before noon when his head started pounding and he saw blue lights sparkling in front of his eyes.

"That's when God said, I've got a plan. And His plan was put into motion," Allen said Thursday during a news conference at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center. "And He kept His hands guiding everyone through the flight and successful landing."

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE:

Pilot who suffered aneurism during flight speaks at news conference

Shortly thereafter, Allen became unconscious. Doctors said Allen had suffered a life-threatening aortic dissection.

"Most patients with this diagnosis unfortunately won't make it to the hospital," said Dr. Nishant Patel, a cardiothoracic surgeon at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center who performed life-saving surgery on Allen. "Every hour that you have a type A dissection, there's a 1% to 3% increased risk of passing away."

Dr. Nishant Patel, a cardiothoracic surgeon at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, speaks at a...
Dr. Nishant Patel, a cardiothoracic surgeon at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, speaks at a news conference on May 26, 2022.

Lakeland man Darren Harrison, 39, who had no flying experience, miraculously took control of the aircraft and landed it successfully at PBIA around 12:30 p.m.

"The first thing I said to Darren when I talked to him, I'm sorry for putting your life in danger," Allen said Thursday. "I've got some guilt for that."

Robert Morgan, a part-time flight instructor and air traffic controller at PBIA, talked Harrison through the ordeal, helping him to land the plane safely.

A single-engine Cessna 208 following an emergency landing at Palm Beach International Airport...
A single-engine Cessna 208 following an emergency landing at Palm Beach International Airport on May 10, 2022.

"There's no doubt God was with them, guiding them every step of the way," Allen said, adding the whole experience has been surreal. "I'm happy to be here and I'm happy to tell my story. And I think it's a good story. But I'm just a small part."

Allen, who lives in Polk County, is expected to make a full recovery and said he feels "pretty good."

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Coast Guard suspends search for missing Vero Beach boater
Mail theft on the rise in St. Lucie County, deputies say
Broward County sheriff frustrated after another school shooting
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Veteran gifted new Port St. Lucie home

Latest News

Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday,...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school during shooting
Parents seek emotional guidance after Texas mass shooting
Palm Beach County parents concerned about school safety
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) drives to the basket as Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker...
Heat fall flat in second half, fall to Celtics 93-80