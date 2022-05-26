Advertisement

Queen of Comedy recording sixth special in Boca Raton

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Comedian Sommore is returning to Palm Beach County at the Wick Theatre starting Friday, June 3. She will host "Sommore's Queen Chandelier Weekend Takeover." The Queen of Comedy will be shooting her 6th self-produced comedy special that will have a multi-platform release this fall.

WATCH: Sommore's Interview with WPTV NewsChannel 5

“Once I stepped into this beautiful and intimate space, I knew I wanted to bring my next project here,” Sommore said.

Sommore said everything in the new show is material she developed during the pandemic. And her material developed "B.C." (before covid) is obsolete.

Tickets to the four shows start at $55.00 per ticket.

