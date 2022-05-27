2 people rescued after boat capsizes near Fort Pierce Inlet
Two boaters were rescued after their vessel capsized near the Fort Pierce Inlet, the Coast Guard said Friday.
Officials said one of the boaters contacted a Station Fort Pierce watchstander via cell phone at approximately 2:20 p.m. reporting their vessel was taking on water.
Rescue crews arrived at the scene at approximately 2:35 p.m. and brought the two boaters to the Stan Blum Boat Ramp in good health.
"It's important to remember to always wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket while taking part in activities on the water," said Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Mei, a boarding officer at Station Fort Pierce. "If our crew hadn't arrived on scene promptly, this case could've had a different outcome."
The Coast Guard has the following safety tips for those enjoying activities in the water.
- Wear a life jacket
- Take a boating safety class
- Carry all required safety gear
- Use your engine cut-off device
- Have an EPIRB or PLB
- File a float plan
- Boat sober
- Check the weather
