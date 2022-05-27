Advertisement

Historic Gulfstream Hotel moving one step closer to renovation

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The lights went out 15 years ago for the Gulfstream Hotel across from Bryant Park in Lake Worth Beach. But a Missouri company is making an effort to bring the hotel back to life.

Restoration St. Louis has received approval from the city's historic preservation board and next month will look to pave the way to break ground.

"On June 7, we're going to vote on an ordinance that will change the zoning which will allow a mixed-use project like that," Mayor Betty Resch said.

Resch said there's a second reading at the next meeting.

"In the meantime, city, staff will be reviewing that, and they'll be working on the final touches and getting permits issued," she said.

As it stands right now, the restoration of the hotel includes 90 rooms and a restaurant/bar. The project includes an addition.

The added components will include 50 rooms, 85 apartments, a 273-space parking garage, a rooftop restaurant, and a pool.

"I think that it's a beautiful idea," Jessica Gersley said.

But Gersley said she's not sold on the project. She said there are other areas that need attention.

"The areas like this park can get cleaned up. There are a lot of homeless people in the area, and there's a lot of drug dealing in the area," she said.

Mayor Resch said the city continues to work with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Bryant Park.

When it comes to the hotel project, she said the city has hired a lawyer to iron out a fair deal for the developer and the city.

"To work with the developer to make sure the developer gets what they need to forward. But, to protect the city's interest at the same time," Mayor Resch said.

Mayor Resch said the developer is looking to begin work in October. She said plans are moving forward on the beachfront project. And she's also looking into building a new city hall.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Coast Guard suspends search for missing Vero Beach boater
Mail theft on the rise in St. Lucie County, deputies say
Actor Ray Liotta attends the "No Sudden Move" premiere during the 20th Tribeca Festival at The...
‘Goodfellas’ actor Ray Liotta, voice of Palm Beach County tourism video, dies
Broward County sheriff frustrated after another school shooting
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school

Latest News

Safety experts encourage Guardian Program for added school safety
FAU wide receiver Lajohntay Wester (83) catches the ball and scores a touchdown against Georgia...
Kickoff times set for all FAU home football games in 2022
Palm Beach County remains in "high' COVID-19 community category
Appalachian State wide receiver Jalen Virgil, left, runs for a touchdown during the first half...
Boca Raton Bowl returns to Tuesday before Christmas in 2022